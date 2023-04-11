Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Split

Mallorca: Vacationers storm Instagram hotspot. Parking chaos in the bay of Caló des Moro near Santanyí (archive photo) causes trouble. © Bartomeu Amengual/imago

The quiet times are over in Mallorca. The island is even more popular with tourists than before Corona. This creates chaos, especially in a bay.

Munich/Palma de Mallorca – The Balearic island of Mallorca (Spain) is preparing for a record summer in 2023. What that means could already be felt over Easter. Beds were already scarce over the Easter holidays. The tourism business on one of the most popular holiday islands for Germans is already booming. A small bay in the south of the island, for example, was literally overrun by holidaymakers. Local residents are already annoyed. The summer season has only just begun.

Mallorca vacationers storm the small bay – Caló des Moro completely overcrowded

The bay of Caló des Moro near Santanyí was particularly affected by the Mallorca rush at Easter. Crystal clear, turquoise water, fine sand and rocky cliffs – the place is one of the most beautiful photo spots on Mallorca. Even the view of the bay is breathtaking, connoisseurs rave on social networks.

The bay of Caló des Moro is now a designated Instagram hotspot. In summer the tiny beach is completely overcrowded. Here, child and cone have to climb down a steep path. Now the bay is apparently already bursting at the seams in the off-season.

Mallorca: Vacationers cause parking chaos

The regional broadcaster reported on a parking chaos IB3. Tourists with their rental cars simply ignored parking restrictions and residential streets on the way to the sea around the bay. Actually, only residents with appropriate vehicles are allowed to drive and park on the streets in the area. But hardly anyone seems to stick to it. The problem has been known for years. This year, the situation is bringing the residents to their nervous limits particularly early.

In addition, a parking lot at the entrance to Cala Llombards is half blocked, the reported Majorca newspaper. Instead of 300 cars, only 150 would currently be able to park. The community and the island council would still argue for approval. The Town Hall of the Municipality of Santanyí plans to introduce parking zones in Cala Llombard as in Palma de Mallorca. Anyone can park their car in these blue parking bays for a fee. On Sundays and public holidays, however, the restrictions no longer apply.

Mallorca: Space in the bay of Calo des Moro is tight. People quickly lie towel to towel (archive photo). © picture giant/imago

Mallorca: Experts expect a record number of visitors in the 2023 summer season

According to tourism experts, Easter is just a small foretaste of what will happen in Mallorca from May, the reported Mallorca Magazine. The parking chaos at the small bay is just one problem that the island has to deal with. After all, there are 15 smoke-free beaches along the coast of Mallorca this summer. The bay of Caló des Moro is also one of them. (ml)