MAJORCA

After overcoming a small bump at the beginning of the year, the Balearic team is back in top form. With three consecutive victories, he has managed to make good the negative dynamic of results of Espanyol, his immediate persecutor and rival this afternoon. Despite this, Luis García Plaza does not trust him because, as he himself acknowledged, “the second round is usually worse than the first.” If the vermilion box manages to take the cat into the water, it will gain eight points of advantage over the Blue and Whites.

As to follow: Dani Rodríguez. The one from Betanzos is emerging as one of the leaders of this Mallorca. He is the top assistant and also the top scorer, although tied with Abdon and Amath. An unbalancing midfielder who treasures great quality.