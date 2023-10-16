Home page World

From: Richard Strobl

View from the cockpit of an airplane on the runway at Son Sant Joan airport in Mallorca. (Symbolic photo) © Imago/Lluís Real

There was a tragic emergency landing in Mallorca on Monday. A plane passenger died on board.

Palma – emergency landing on Mallorca! This scenario became reality on Monday afternoon on the Balearic holiday island. A passenger had previously died on the plane.

The plane was flight AMV1583 of the charter company AMC Airlines, as an airport spokeswoman told the Mallorca newspaper confirmed. Previously had already Cronica Balearic reported. Accordingly, the plane took off from Cairo, Egypt, shortly before ten o’clock. The online service flightradar24.com also confirmed that the plane had been diverted from Cairo to Mallorca.

Emergency landing in Mallorca: Passenger dies on board

A 67-year-old Portuguese man died during the flight. According to the report, it is currently unclear how the death occurred.

The flight crew informed the pilot of the death on board. He then requested an unscheduled emergency landing on Mallorca. According to the report, the airport in Son Sant Joan immediately activated the emergency protocol. The plane landed safely on the island at 12:20 p.m.

The Guardia Civil helped the crew take the passengers off the plane and escort them to the terminal. The body was then removed on board by an undertaker. An autopsy will now clarify how the death occurred.

Mallorca emergency landings are increasing

The remaining passengers on board the flight were then returned to the aircraft. They should fly on the plane to Madrid, the actual destination of the flight.

Loud Mallorca newspaper This is the fourth emergency landing on Mallorca in a short time: after the pilot noticed that the plane was losing brake fluid, a Eurowings flight had to turn back to Graz in September. In July, a plane on the same route to Graz collided with a flock of birds and also had to return to Mallorca. In October one laid Ryanair plane then made an emergency landing due to engine problems and in mid-September, according to the report, a “low-cost airline” ran out of fuel.