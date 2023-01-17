Uncertain future for Diego Laínez, the Mexican is no longer with Braga in Portugal and he has no place within Betis either, for this reason, the player together with his representation team are exploring different scenarios so that the 22-year-old footballer can continue his career And according to information from his older brother, Mauro, the right winger has as viable destinations the Liga MX of Mexico, the MLS of the United States and La Liga of Spain.
Although, and beyond what Mauro pointed out, it seems that at this moment the closest thing for Diego’s future is the option of returning to Mexico, where the Tigres await him, or going to MLS, where more than one club is interested. Well, it seems that after 4 years of practically nothing within Europe, there are no clubs in the old continent that are in a position to give it a chance, because now its most feasible door, Mallorca, has closed.
Information from Spain taken up by sources in Mexico confirm that Diego Laínez is not in the interest of Mallorca directed by Javier Aguirre, who looked like the best destination for the attacker to continue in Europe. Indeed, the Mallorcan team is on the hunt for an attacker, to replace Lago Junior, who has recently left the club, however, his replacement will not be Diego, as they are focused on signing other footballers who are unknown at the moment. Tigres continues to be the only formal offer on Laínez’s table.
