Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Press Split

A vacationer loses his 65,000 Euro watch while swimming in Mallorca. A year later, a diver finds it thanks to an unusual idea.

Palma – On the There is much to discover on the seabedalso a luxury watch. A tourist from Denmark had lost his family heirloom during his vacation in Mallorca in the summer of 2023. When the Dane jumped into the water during a boat trip, the “Patek Philippe Aquanaut Travel Time” model came off his arm and sank to the seabed. A year later, amateur diver Giorgio managed to find the watch, which was still ticking.

Mallorca: Diver finds luxury watch after a year on the seabed

On July 2, amateur diver Giorgio was able to return the luxury watch to the Dane. The case was reported by Mallorca Newspaper (MZ) reports. Together with his girlfriend, the two of them spend their free time looking for rings, keys and other metal objects that have been lost in the water. “In total, I was underwater for almost nine hours and ended up with a especially for the complicated case developed marking system,” he told the MZ.

After a year, an amateur diver was able to find a holidaymaker’s luxury watch on the seabed. © Photomontage imagebroker/IMAGO/Screenshot Instagram/@mallorcadetecting

It was only the third attempt to find the watch that brought the hoped-for success. The problem: “There was one and a half meters of seaweed where the Dane had lost it,” said Giorgio. Although the watch was ten meters deep, the tall seaweed itself was a problem for the expensive metal detector. The situation also made the search difficult. The site, Port de sa Pedra de s’Ase, was very difficult to access, even with diving equipment and other necessary things. “Even from the shore, it would still be 500 meters to the place where the watch was,” explained Giorgio.

Diver finds 65,000 Euro watch on Mallorca seabed

The couple decided to reach the search site from another location, despite the high fuel costs. But after the first attempt, the couple put the project on hold. In June, Giorgio started a second dive, during which he was underwater for a total of five hours. “That gives you a lot of time to think. I’m an industrial designer and wanted to improve the search system,” said the amateur diver. And then he had the decisive idea: a homemade marking system made of plastic bottles.

Discover Mallorca: 10 top sights away from Ballermann View photo gallery

This idea was the key to success. “I had a central buoy as a midpoint marker, which I lowered at the GPS position of the last anchor marker. To do this, I threw 24 other markers into the water,” explains Giorgio. 0.5-liter bottles were attached to two-liter plastic bottles filled with sand with a one-and-a-half-meter-long string. “The small bottles were numbered from 1 to 24 and were held in the water by the buoyancy of the string, while the large ones were on the bottom with sand. So I set up a net and then divided the area into smaller ones. I searched these with the detector,” says Giorgio.

Hours-long search for luxury watch in Mallorca: “I was freaking out with joy”

First, the amateur diver found cans and small metal parts until he saw the luxury watch. Although it was covered in coral and a bit rusty, it was still working. “I went crazy underwater with joy and then went straight to the surface to tell the Dane, who wishes to remain anonymous, the good news,” says Giorgio. The owner of the watch, who was with him on the third dive, was happy about the good news. Afterwards, amateur diver Giorgio brought all the plastic bottles back to shore.

In addition to rings, clocks and cans, there is much more to discover. Researchers have succeeded in to depict the Adriatic Croatia as it was ten thousand years ago. (vk)