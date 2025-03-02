























































































The encounter Majorca – Deportivo Alavés of LaLiga EA Sports, which is played in Estadi Mallorca are Moix to the 18:30 hours can be seen live through

M+ LaLiga TV 2, LaLiga Tv Bar

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Mallorca – Deportivo Alavés

Classification and statistics between Mallorca – Deportivo Alavés

Mallorca arrives at the match after having faced the previous day at the



Seville



while Deportivo Alavés played his last LaLiga EA Sports match against



Espanyol



. He Majorca Currently occupies the position number 7 of LaLiga EA Sports with 38 points, while its rival, the

Deportivo Alavésoccupies the Post 19 With 22 points.

