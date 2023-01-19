Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Spanish sea rescue in action (symbolic photo).

A German woman died while swimming off the southwest coast of Mallorca. The woman went swimming in the sea almost every day.

Palma de Mallorca – The woman went swimming on the southwest coast of Mallorca and never returned. She was reported missing on Tuesday. Her body was discovered the next day. An autopsy is now to clarify the cause of death. The Guardia Civil suspects that the German (56) drowned. It is not the first such case on the holiday island. In the summer, a 50-year-old German had a fatal accident while swimming in Mallorca. The horror was great in May after a football professional (31) jumped off the cliffs in front of his family and crashed into a rock.

Mallorca: German woman probably drowned in the sea off the coast

As the Majorca newspaper reports that the woman went swimming in the sea off Mallorca almost every day even in winter. So also on Tuesday. Eyewitnesses dialed 911 around 4 p.m. when the woman on the Bendinat beach never got out of the water. After a missing person was reported, search measures were initiated immediately. A patrol discovered the missing person’s belongings in the sand on the beach. The search operation had to be stopped after two hours because of the falling darkness, reports the local news portal diariodemallorca.es.

At that time there was a storm in Mallorca. Because of high waves, the Spanish weather service had aemet issued an orange alert. Even on Wednesday, the storm whipped the water onto land with wind speeds of almost 100 km/h. There was still a yellow warning level on many sections of the coast on the popular holiday island.

Body found floating in water

Rescuers from the search team discovered a body floating in the sea off the coast of Caló des Guix on Wednesday morning. The German had disappeared not far away. Divers from a special group of the Guardia Civil recovered the body. The victim was then quickly identified. An autopsy will now finally clarify the cause of death, it is said. (ml)