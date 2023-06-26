In the end, despite the fact that he was one of the club’s highlights in the second half of the year, César Montes signed relegation with the Espanyol de Barcelona team, something that was never on stage in the Mexican’s mind when made the quality leap to Europe. For the same reason, the Mexican defender is evaluating his options to continue his career, since the national team does not want to spend a year in the second division of Spain.
Although Espanyol’s intention was to retain him, the club understands that due to money issues and this is practically impossible, this being the case, those from Barcelona are already analyzing the offers on the table for the best central defender in their squad and one of them put it the Mallorca of weeks ago. Those from the island were looking for a loan, however, after receiving a no, Javier Aguirre’s men are about to make a second attempt, but this time, with money in hand to buy the ‘Cachorro’.
Sources in Spain report that Mallorca has put 5 million euros on the table for Espanyol for the transfer of Montes, and although this price does not meet the 8 million that Barcelona want, they hope that the blue and whites sit down to negotiate . Well, the reality is that the negotiations have begun and the sale is viable, since the rest would have to be negotiated between bonuses and performance bonuses, or if the ‘parakeet’ box is left with a percentage of César’s letter for a future sale. The movement continues this week.
