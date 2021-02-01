The Mallorca Files is back on British TV screens with the first episode of the second series being shown this afternoon.

With some fantastic views of the island the series will have a viewing audience in excess of two million and give the island some priceless publicity. It was filmed on the island last year using scores of local extras.

In today´s episode the team investigate the death of Jose Canasta, an opera singer who turns out to be an abusive man.

The Mallorca Files will be shown everyday this week at 2.45pm