Tenerife 0 – Real Mallorca 1

Mallorca, promotion from LaLiga SmartBank secured thanks to Almeria’s defeat on Tuesday, away to Tenerife. The home side had nothing to play for, while the visitors were not totally out of contention to be league champions. Coach Luis Garcia’s selection suggested that this wasn’t uppermost in his mind, as many regular starters were rested.

A quiet first half sparked into life on the half-hour mark when first Victor Mollejo for Mallorca and then Samuel Shashoua for Tenerife both had chances. Mollejo did better on 42 minutes, putting Mallorca ahead from an Aleksandar Trajkovski corner.

Tenerife full back Shaquell Moore kept keeper Miquel Parera on his toes with a shot on 61 minutes. Parera’s counterpart in the Tenerife goal, Jon Ander Serantes, was tested by Jordi Mboula cross shot ten minutes later. And that was about it for what was a somewhat subdued promotion celebration.

Spanish are on 81 points and Mallorca on 78; Espanyol have a vastly superior goal difference. Espanyol’s remaining two matches are at home to Tenerife and away to Alcorcón; Mallorca’s are at home to Zaragoza and away to Ponferradina. Espanyol would have to slip up badly in order to miss out on the league title.