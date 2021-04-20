Mallorca-bound British tourists have been warned that they face a six hour wait at the airport because of Covid restrictions, safety measures and paperwork. The warning was made by the British travel industry.

The warning comes as Britain prepares to allow international travel with reports indicating that Mallorca could be on the “green list” which would allow “easier travel” to the island. But the long delays at the airport and the need for a PCR test could dent demand for holidays to the island.

Palma airport has said that it is prepared to meet the challenges of Covid travel.