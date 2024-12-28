LaLiga has announced the schedules for the 21st matchday of the championship; Betis subscribes in the early afternoon for the first games of 2025



12/28/2024



Updated at 1:57 p.m.





LaLiga has announced the schedules for the 21st matchday in the First Division, which will be played between January 24 and 27, 2025. Real Betis will have to play on those dates in Son Moix against the Real Mallorca and will do so on Saturday the 25th starting at 2:00 p.m. in a match broadcast by Movistar LaLiga. This confirms that Betis subscribes to early afternoon schedules at the start of 2025.

In this way, Betis already knows its schedules for the coming weeks given that it will come out of the Christmas break by visiting the Huesca next January 4, at 3:30 p.m., in the duel corresponding to the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey. In LaLiga it will debut in 2025 with the clash in Valladolid on January 11 starting at 4:15 p.m.

Then, if they advance in the Cup, they would have the round of 16 match with an opponent to be determined between January 13 and 16. Meanwhile, the league match for matchday 20 against the Alavés on Sunday, January 19, starting at 2:00 p.m.

And the next one would be Mallorca – Betis already scheduled for January 25, also at 2:00 p.m.