Follow Mallorca – Barcelona live, with the result, the goals, who is the winner and the last hour of the League match today
18:29
The protagonists are already warming up on the green
It’s half an hour until the game starts
18:24
Flick attends to Movistar
“We have to win this game. We have to play well, we have to have more concentration and be more effective in front of goal. We need more concentration in important situations”
“Against Mallorca we have to be very attentive with the ball because they press with their two forwards”
“Lewandowski has played a lot of minutes and it is necessary that he rest. This Saturday we also have another game. It will be good for him”
“All the players play very well with the ball. Casadó and Dani Olmo are being very important for us. And I hope that Lamine can show his quality today”
“The pressure? We have a very young team and we have to work with it. I hope that today we leave Mallorca with a victory”
18:15
Barça plays in green today
The locker room is already prepared to receive the footballers
18:14
Barcelona is already in Son Moix
This is how the Barça team arrived at the Mallorca stadium
18:14
Flick has signed autographs in Son Moix
The German, always attentive to the fans
18:13
Muriqi returns to Arrasate’s eleven
The Pirate is postulated as one of the great dangers for Barcelona
18:10
Different streaks
Mallorca has won its last two games. On the other hand, Barcelona has only added one point from the last nine, with defeats in Anoeta and against Las Palmas at home and a draw in Balaídos
18:06
We also have the Mallorca eleven
Arrasate will play with the following team: Leo Roman; Maffeo, Valjent, Raíllo, Mojica; Samu Costa, Morlanes, Antonio Sánchez, Valery; Darder and Muriqi
18:05
Substitute Lewandowski!!!!!!
Now we understand the long talk that Flick had with the Pole during yesterday’s training session. Rest for now and his place will be taken by Ferran Torres. Casadó returns to the lineup
18:04
We already have eleven from Barça and beware there is a surprise!!!!
This is Hansi Flick’s bet: Iñaki Peña; Koundé, Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez, Balde; Pedri, Marc Casadó; Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha; and Ferran Torres.
18:03
Early match for the Super Cup
Today’s match should have been played in January but as it coincides with the Spanish Super Cup in Arabia, it has been brought forward to today. Later he also played for Real Madrid in San Mamés
18:02
Today two early matches of matchday 19 are being played
Good afternoon and welcome to Son Moix, where Barcelona visits Mallorca with the obligation to break their bad streak so that the sporting crisis in which they seem mired will worsen.
#Mallorca #Barcelona #live #result #goals #minute #online #League #match #today
Leave a Reply