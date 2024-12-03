18:24

Flick attends to Movistar

“We have to win this game. We have to play well, we have to have more concentration and be more effective in front of goal. We need more concentration in important situations”

“Against Mallorca we have to be very attentive with the ball because they press with their two forwards”

“Lewandowski has played a lot of minutes and it is necessary that he rest. This Saturday we also have another game. It will be good for him”

“All the players play very well with the ball. Casadó and Dani Olmo are being very important for us. And I hope that Lamine can show his quality today”

“The pressure? We have a very young team and we have to work with it. I hope that today we leave Mallorca with a victory”