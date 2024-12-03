































































Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting Majorca – Barcelona of LaLiga EA Sports, which is played at Visit Mallora Estadi at 7:00 p.m. can be seen live through

M+ LaLiga TV, M+ LaLiga TV 2, LaLiga TV Bar, M+ LaLiga TV UHD

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Mallorca – Barcelona

Classification and statistics between Mallorca – Barcelona

Mallorca comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the



Getafe



while Barcelona played their last LaLiga game EA Sports against



Athletic



. He Majorca currently occupies the position number 6 of LaLiga EA Sports with 24 points, while its rival,

Barcelonaoccupies the position 1 with 37 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the LaLiga EA Sports matches of the day, the Mallorca calendar, the Barcelona calendar and the LaLiga EA Sports statistics. You can also check the LaLiga EA Sports classification.