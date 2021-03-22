The Balearic Government has done an about turn on customers being allowed to eat and drink inside at bars and restaurants in Mallorca.

Just a week after they were reopened the doors are being slammed shut yet again, because of a rise in coronavirus infections and the possibility of a fourth wave and the Social Dialogue Bureau will meet on Tuesday afternoon to address this issue.

The new de-escalation measures were to be reviewed after Easter, but the Balearic President, Francina Armengol made it clear last week that restrictions would be reinstated if there was a rise in coronavirus cases.

What she has not done is address the issue of German tourists coming to Mallorca when infections are skyrocketing in their own countryY.