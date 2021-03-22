For many vacationers, it is a bright spot in the pandemic: the Mallorca Easter vacation can take place this year. But now the setback: the numbers on the island are increasing.

Palma – Despite the pandemic and the heated corona policy in Germany, many tourists do not want to miss their Easter holiday this year, the holiday fliers to the popular holiday island of Mallorca are very popular. While experts are already expecting drastic consequences, after all, vacationers could spread the virus even faster, the first measure is now being taken on Mallorca. Because actually: the number of infections is increasing.

Corona: Vacationers from Germany are allowed to return to Mallorca – But now the numbers are increasing there too

Due to the currently increasing corona numbers, the regional government of Mallorca wants the recently reopened

Close interiors of cafes, restaurants and pubs. The measure should be implemented this week, wrote the German-speaking one Mallorca Newspaper on Monday. The measure was actually only relaxed again a week ago. And it could get worse. How Diario de Mallorca reports, measures in retail should also be discussed up to date. These should actually be reopened for the first time this Saturday.

The number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days in the Balearic Islands, to which Mallorca belongs, rose to 26.45 on Monday evening, according to the Ministry of Health in Madrid. Last week the seven-day incidence was below 20. As the Mallorca Newspaper reported, the incidence on Sunday was even 29.8. On March 14th, the value was still 19.9. Compared to Germany, this is a very low value, the 100 mark has currently been exceeded in this country, but Mallorca is currently experiencing a real holiday boom.

Corona in Mallorca: Almost 8,000 vacationers have already arrived in Mallorca

According to the authorities, almost 8,000 foreigners were checked at the island’s airport over the weekend, most of them were holidaymakers from Germany. A negative PCR test no older than 72 hours must be presented upon entry. A total of 121 travelers who had inconsistencies with their entry form were subjected to a second test. None of them were positive, wrote the newspaper.