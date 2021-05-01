Real Mallorca 2 – Mirandés 1

Mallorca, second in LaLiga SmartBank, six points behind Espanyol and on the back of two defeats against lowly opposition, against Mirandés in ninth and with little chance of a playoff spot.

The home side came out strongly, with Antonio Sánchez going close in the second minute. Abdon prats shot over after good work by Brian Oliván on 23 minutes before putting Mallorca into a deserved lead in the 43rd.

Abdón’s shot six minutes into the second period was pushed away by keeper Raúl Lizoain but bounced off central defender Dani vivian and into the net to make it two-nil.

Mirandés, who hadn’t posed much of a threat, were back in the match on 64 minutes when Naïs Djouahra’s shot from distance beat Manolo Reina, who should have done better.

But the win was Mallorca’s, and there was good news from Almeria, where the third-placed side drew against Oviedo, putting Mallorca eight points ahead with five games to go. Espanyol play Malaga at home on Sunday.