After the defeat suffered in the Champions League and the controversial line-up presented against City, Cholo’s men will want to show in La Liga that they are more than a defensive block and will try to try offensive variants against a Mallorca that is in relegation places.
Where is Majorca – Atletico Madrid? The match will be played at the Son Moix Stadium in Mallorca, with a capacity for 20,500 spectators.
When and what time is Mallorca – Atlético de Madrid? The match is on Saturday, April 9 at 4:15 p.m. in Spain (9:15 a.m. in Mexico and 11:15 a.m. in Argentina and Chile).
On which TV channel can I watch Mallorca – Atlético de Madrid? In Spain it can be seen through Movistar LaLiga 1. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela on ESPN3 Sur.
Where can I see ‘online’ Mallorca – Atlético de Madrid In Spain, through Movistar. In Mexico, at Blue To Go Video Everywhere. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela in Star +. And in the United States on ESPN+ and ESPN App.
What was the last result between Mallorca and Atlético de Madrid?
In the first round, Mallorca managed to come from behind and beat the rojiblanco team at the Wanda Metropolitano by 1-2.
The vermilion team is two points away from salvation and although there is still competition ahead, the change of coach and the negative feelings leave them with many possibilities of ending up going down. For Atlético’s game at home, they will want to score points, although they will not be able to count on Greif, Sedlar or Galarreta due to injury, nor Franco Russo due to suspension.
Atletico Madrid
Atlético de Madrid played a demanding game against City, so it is likely that Cholo will choose to rotate, although they will not be able to risk much with the eleven, since Atlético needs the three points to establish themselves in Champions positions. Héctor Herrera and Giménez are guaranteed casualties due to injury, as well as Correa due to suspension. Then we will have to see the players who ended up with discomfort such as Savic, Joao Félix, Felipe and Lodi.
Majorca: Sergio Rico; Maffeo, Raíllo, Valjent, Oliva, Jaume Costa; Save Seville, Baba, Dani Rodríguez; Muriqui, Angel Rodriguez.
Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Wass, Savic, Beautiful, Reinildo; Koke, Kondogbia, DePaul; Suarez, Griezmann.
Majorca 0-2 Atletico Madrid
