New details are becoming known about the alleged gang rape in Playa de Palma. Meanwhile, the German suspects are in custody.

Playa de Palma – The alleged gang rape on the Balearic holiday island of Mallorca has also attracted a great deal of attention in Germany.

Alleged gang rape: Friends probably celebrated loud parties in the Mallorca hotel

In the night from Wednesday to Thursday (July 13), five men from Dortmund are said to have allegedly raped a 20-year-old vacationer from Hanover in a hotel room on Playa de Palma not far from the notorious Ballermann. A Spanish investigating judge had five German men between the ages of 21 and 23 in custody on Saturday (July 15), a sixth was released without conditions.

Now the alleged hotel roommate has commented on the group of friends from Germany. The young men from North Rhine-Westphalia are said to have lived in room 323 and apartment 4107 in the hotel complex. A 52-year-old German described the Mallorca Newspaper (MZ)that the young men are said to have been having loud parties in the described apartment for days. She herself was housed next door in Apartment 4108 with her teenage daughters.

Alleged gang rape in Mallorca: was the suspect threatened with eviction?

“The hotel is very noisy so the pool party woke me up. When one of the young Germans went back to his room, I intercepted him and asked him to end the party. And he was super nice and very polite, apologizing and then actually convincing the rest to end the party. That worked,” said the alleged witness of an alleged celebration of five men with two women until early Monday morning (July 10) in a wellness pool.

The next evening, however, the men continued to party loudly. “I went to the front desk and complained. A hotel employee then threatened the occupants of room 4107 with being thrown out. Then it got a little quieter,” the alleged hotel neighbor is quoted as saying. She also heard a party in Apartment 4107 on the alleged night of the crime, she told him MZ accordingly, until she was finally woken up by a knock on the door: “There were a lot of police.” She still thought that the group had meanwhile gone to the Bierkönig to the Ballermann because it had become temporarily quiet.

Alleged gang rape in Mallorca: Spanish police secure mobile phone video

According to local media, the Spanish police had secured a cell phone video of one of the men, which could seriously incriminate the suspects. On the basis of the video recordings and witness statements, the investigators reconstructed the alleged course of events that night in Mallorca.

The woman initially went back to her hotel voluntarily with one of the six young men. The two had met the night before on the party mile in Playa de Palma. After the two were denied access to the woman’s hotel, they moved on to the hotel where some of the suspects were staying. Four of the five suspects finally forced the young woman to perform sexual acts in a hotel room, she also reported MZ with reference to police information. A fifth suspect filmed the sexual assault using a cell phone. (pm)