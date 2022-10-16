Home page World

Of: Martina Lippl

Split

Mallorca: Hundreds of tourists celebrate at Ballermann despite strict corona rules (archive photo 2021). The police must intervene. © Chris Emil Janssen/imago

The popular holiday island of Mallorca is taking draconian action. Two German vacationers are now threatened with a hefty fine. The two are said to have been guests at a party in a millionaire’s villa.

Palma de Mallorca – Hundreds celebrated with the music turned up in a villa in the noble district of Son Vida on Mallorca. Neighbors alerted the police. Now the approximately 114 party guests are to pay “exemplary” 60,000 euros per head. Among them are two German vacationers like her Diario de Mallorca reported. Because the party took place in August 2021 – and at that time there were strict corona rules even on the party island of Mallorca.

Mallorca: Vacationers from Germany face a fine of 60,000 euros

The local police moved to the property with the large garden on August 21, 2021 in the early hours of the morning. A few partygoers reportedly managed to steal or hide from the property unnoticed. But the police recorded the name, address and address of 114 people that night. Illustrious names of Mallorca are said to have been among them.

According to the government of the Balearic Islands, it was a serious violation because the number of participants allowed for private parties was exceeded. Therefore, a fine totaling 6.8 million euros was imposed. That may well have something to do with the party guests from Mallorca’s high society, she suspects Majorca newspaper.

The law of July 2020 provides for fines of up to 600,000 euros for corona violations. However, those affected can appeal against the penalty order and possibly reduce the amount of the penalty. Lawyers are said to have already been called in to request access to the files.

The villa was a holiday home offered for rent on the market. The organizer of the illegal party is said to be loud Diario de Mallorca act for a millionaire. First of all, there is no evidence that the banned party led to a corona outbreak, as would have been the case with other parties. Clubs were closed in Mallorca in summer 2021. Party-goers looked for other places to meet. After the curfew was lifted in Mallorca, tourists and locals also celebrated mass parties at Ballermann. (ml)