The ABTA travel association has confirmed that, despite Mallorca and the Balearics having been on the UK’s amber list, the islands have been the top destinations for British holidaymakers.

Other “amber” destinations, such as Greece, have also been popular, ABTA pointing out that those on the green list, with the odd exception, aren’t places where the British would go on holiday.

Eliminating quarantine for travelers from amber list destinations who had been double vaccinated undoubtedly gave Mallorca (and Spain) a boost, and British holidaymakers in July helped to push the Balearics into first place in terms of the number of foreign tourists. Traditionally, the Balearics have had the second highest number of foreign tourists in the summer after Catalonia.

For the late-August bank holiday period, ABTA notes that the most popular destinations were Mallorca and Crete.