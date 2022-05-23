Home page World

The restaurant “Why Not” near the Ballermann is on fire. © 5vision/dpa

Two people are injured in a fire at Ballermann – 13 German vacationers are said to be responsible for the fire.

Palma/Munich – On the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca, celebrations are as wild as they were before Corona – but this party went way too far. At a party on Friday afternoon (May 20), 13 German vacationers probably caused a fire. They were arrested on alleged arson charges and remain behind bars for the time being.

The responsible investigating judge in Palma ordered the tourists to be held in custody without the right to bail, as the newspaper said Diario de Mallorca and other regional media reported late Saturday night, citing the Spanish Mediterranean island’s judiciary. A judicial spokesman confirmed this information on Sunday when asked.

Mallorca: Reed roof catches fire when cigarettes and alcohol land on it

What exactly happened? The Germans are accused of throwing cigarette butts onto the terrace roof of the “Why Not” restaurant at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday at a party on the balcony of their hotel near Ballermann and also pouring alcohol on it. The roof was made of combustible reeds and caught fire. According to media reports, the flames damaged the restaurant and another one, as well as an apartment and the hotel. Two people were slightly injured: a man suffered from smoke inhalation, a girl a cut like that picture writes.

The Germans were arrested on Friday evening – but they did not want to comment. They are said to have exercised their right not to testify when they were questioned by the judge on Saturday. The judge assumes “joint responsibility”, wrote Diario de Mallorca”. It was initially unclear where the arrested people came from in Germany.

German hostess: “I quickly unscrewed all the glass bottles”

According to the German landlady of the restaurant Alice Klotz, with the Majorca newspaper spoke, there was damage of around 150,000 euros. The entire outside area was devastated. Klotz: “I had a few guests in the restaurant, whom I had just shown to the rear terrace, which leads out to the hotel. Suddenly it smelled a little burned. I went into the kitchen to see if the stove was accidentally still on. Then I heard ‘fire, fire’ shouted from outside.” Shortly thereafter, she heard a huge bang. “I quickly unscrewed all the gas bottles and took them to safety.” Loud picture the restaurant was only opened in June 2021.

It’s not the only party at Ballermann that’s escalating back to pre-pandemic times. There are practically no restrictions on the island anymore. There has been an increase in fights and thefts in recent weeks. (cg with dpa)

