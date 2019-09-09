Mallika said, ‘I did not get 20-30 films because I did not do all that I did not like. What I do on screen is very different from what I do in real life. I thought in the beginning what I did not want to do, because of which I lost films. But I am happy that I am still working on my own terms.
On trolls who blame Mallika’s films for rape, she said that people still blame films, internet, western civilization and girls’ dress for rape instead of the mindset of the culprits, which also shows their own mentality. . Let me tell you that Mallika made her Bollywood debut in the year 2003 with the film ‘Khwahish’. In this film too, Mallika created a sensation by giving 17 kissing scenes.
