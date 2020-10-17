new Delhi: Known for her hot style and fitness in Bollywood, actress Mallika Sherawat has millions of fans. Mallika is very active on social media and often keeps posting pictures or special photos of her fitness training on social media. Because of which she often remains in the discussion. Recently some trollers held him responsible for the increasing rape in India. After which, during an interview, he has responded to the trollers while speaking about it.

Actress Mallika says that her real life is completely opposite from the life shown on the film screen. He says that despite being very educated and coming from a good family, he was always undermined. He says that he was asked to compromise several times during his career, while not doing so, he had lost 20 to 30 films.

Mallika says that whatever she is today is due to her hard work. He has said that he had already made his rules for the film world that what he has to do here and what not to do. Due to which he had to lose films many times. At the moment he is very happy with his film career.

Along with this, on the matter of promotion of rape due to films, he said that the mentality of the people is the biggest responsible behind it. Those convicted of rape can often be seen blaming girls’ dress and films. Instead, never question your mindset.

