At the current soaring of the VfL Wolfsburg he has no part: Yunus Malli plays absolutely no role in Oliver Glasner’s plans and will leave the Autostadt in summer at the latest. Turkish clubs are trying to pull the playmaker out in winter.
The Wolfsburg Malli signed a contract from FSV Mainz four years ago for an impressive 12.5 million euros, but the Turkish national player would not do justice to the high transfer fee. In a total of 83 appearances for the Wolves, Malli only has eight hits and assists, the last time he was directly involved in a goal for VfL in the 18/19 season. A poor effort of 58 minutes has so far been recorded for the Kassel-born player this season.
His contract, which expires in the summer, is very unlikely to be renewed – also because Malli is loud picture with 4.5 million euros per year, is one of the absolute top earners in the Autostadt. The current transfer window therefore offers the last opportunity to even generate a small income for the 28-year-old.
The tabloid reports that there are actually some clubs from the Turkish Süper Lig that are interested in Malli signing – this includes the Turkish cup winner Trabzonspor. An agreement with Trabzon reported by the media there, after which the playmaker moves to Turkey for 800,000 euros, is loud picture however not (yet?).
