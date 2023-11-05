Two goals from Evgeni Malkin helped Pittsburgh defeat San Jose 10:2 in the NHL

The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the San Jose Sharks on the road in a regular season match of the National Hockey League (NHL). This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The meeting ended with a score of 10:2. A brace from Russian forward Evgeni Malkin helped the guests win. He scored goals in the 30th and 52nd minutes. Reilly Smith and Jake Guentzel scored another double each. Vinny Hinostroza, Kris Letang, Matt Nieto and Brian Rust scored one goal each. Anthony Duclair and Jacob MacDonald scored for the hosts.

On October 19, Malkin entered the top 3 best Russian snipers in NHL history. The forward scored the puck in the match against the Detroit Red Wings, it became his 474th career goal in the league. Thus, he rose to third place in the ranking of Russian snipers, displacing Alexander Mogilny (473 goals). The second and first positions are occupied by Sergei Fedorov (483 goals) and Alexander Ovechkin (822 goals), respectively.

Malkin has played in the NHL since 2006. He has played for Pittsburgh throughout his career. Together with the team, the Russian won the Stanley Cup three times.