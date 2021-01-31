The Russian forward of Pittsburgh Yevgeny Malkin, after an assist in the NHL match against the New York Rangers, came third in the list of the best scorers in the history of the team, reports RBK…

Malkin scored 1080 points for Pittsburgh and surpassed Czech hockey player Jaromir Jagr with 1079 points.

The club’s record holder in terms of points scored according to the goal-plus-pass system is the ex-player of the team, its current owner, Canadian Mario Lemieux, with a score of 1,723 points.

The match with the Rangers became the 916th for the Russian in the club. According to this indicator, he took second place, and the Canadian Sidney Crosby is in the lead with 993 matches.

We add that the New York Rangers lost to Pittsburgh 4: 5, the decisive goal was scored by Sidney Crosby. At the moment, Pittsburgh is fourth in the Eastern Division standings.