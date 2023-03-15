Pittsburgh Penguins’ Russian forward Evgeni Malkin has taken a clean 45th place in the list of the best scorers in the history of the National Hockey League (NHL) championships.

In the regular season match against the Montreal Canadiens, Malkin scored a goal and an assist. These effective actions became for him the 1217th and 1218th (468 goals and 750 assists).

Thus, in terms of the number of points scored, Malkin surpassed the legendary hockey player Larry Murphy (1217 points in 1615 games), rising to 45th place in the list of top scorers in NHL history. The leader is Canadian hockey player Wayne Gretzky, he has 2857 points.

On March 10, it became known that Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin set a club record for the number of penalty minutes. Throughout his career, Malkin received 1,050 penalty minutes in 1,045 league games. The previous record holder was American forward Kevin Stevens, who received a total of 1048 penalty minutes.

Prior to that, on February 19, Malkin took a clean 50th place in the list of the best scorers of the regular seasons of the National Hockey League. He passed Dino Sissarelli for 1,202 points (466 goals and 737 assists) for a clean 50th spot in the league’s top scorers. In total, the Russian forward played 1036 games in his career in the NHL.

Malkin began playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2006. Since then, he has won the Stanley Cup three times – in 2006, 2010 and 2014. This season he has already taken part in 64 matches, in which he scored 67 points.