Mali's military junta ends the peace agreement with Tuareg separatists

In statements to the “Sky News Arabia” website, the representative of the Coordination of the Azawad National Movements, Sayed Ben Bella Verdi, outlines the next steps for the movements included in an alliance he leads under the name of the “Permanent Strategic Framework” (CSP), which fought battles against the army and the forces of the Russian special armed group “Wagner”. Collaborating with her.

On November 14, the army announced its control of the city, in which fierce battles took place between it and an alliance of Azawadian movements seeking secession in the region or obtaining autonomy.

New stage

Ben Bella Verdi says about the plans to coordinate the Azawadian national movements:

• The “Strategic Framework” is now planning a new phase and a different method than before to confront the Russians and the new regional alliance, Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger (in reference to what is reported about support provided by Burkina Faso and Niger to Mali during the battles, according to a military alliance agreement signed last September).

There will be confrontations with them throughout the rest of the Azawadian territory (Azawad province in the north of the country).

The Azawad movements will not retreat until they control the entire borders of the Azawad region.

The Azawad movements, which consist mostly of Tuaregs alongside Arabs, and are included under the permanent strategic framework, were preceded by the signing of a peace agreement with the government in 2015, mediated by Algeria, after a war between these movements and the army that began in 2012, during which they sought to secede from Azawad.

After the withdrawal of French forces from Mali last year, and then the beginning of the withdrawal of the forces of the United Nations peacekeeping mission “MINUSEMA” from Azawad, battles renewed between the “Strategic Framework” movements and the Malian army, beginning in August until the Battle of Kidal in November.