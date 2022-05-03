For weeks, the council has been threatening to cancel these agreements, and the decision issued was further evidence of the deteriorating relations between the military-dominated authorities who came to power in a coup in August 2020 and Mali’s old allies in the fight against jihadists.

Malian government spokesman Colonel Abdallah Maiga said in a statement to state television that the government had canceled all agreements that set a legal framework for the presence of the French Barkhane and European Takoba forces in Mali, as well as the defense cooperation agreement concluded in 2014 between Mali and France.

Colonel Maiga explained that the Malian government “has been seeing a significant deterioration in military cooperation with France for some time.”

He referred in particular to France’s “unilateral behavior” when it suspended joint operations between the French and Malian forces in June 2021, and announced in February 2022 “without any consultation with the financial side” the withdrawal of the Barkhane and Takuba forces from this country, and the “many violations” of French aircraft in the airspace. The financial authorities have closed the airspace over a large part of the country’s territory.

The move raises questions about its possible repercussions on the ongoing withdrawal of the Barkhane force, which was announced in February after months of tensions.

The process of withdrawing, which puts an end to nine years of French involvement in Mali that began in 2013, and which is fraught with danger, is supposed to extend between four and six months.