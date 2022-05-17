The ruling military junta in Mali announced on Monday evening that it had thwarted a coup attempt last week
In a statement broadcast on state television, the government formed by the Military Council said that a small group of anti-progressive Malian officers and non-commissioned officers had attempted to carry out a coup on the night of May 11-12, 2022.
The statement added that “these soldiers were supported by a Western country.”
The government confirmed that “the attempt was thwarted thanks to the vigilance and professionalism of the defense and security forces.”
The statement did not mention any details about the coup attempt nor the accused persons, saying only that the authorities arrested a number of those involved in it who will be tried, without specifying their number.
The statement confirmed that security measures were reinforced at the entrances to the capital, Bamako, and at the borders.
The government said in its statement that “the situation is under control and calls on citizens to calm down.”
