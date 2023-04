How did you feel about the content of this article?

September 11, 2001 terrorist attack in New York: Al Qaeda activist Malika was the wife of Tunisian jihadist Dahmane Abd Al-Sattar, who murdered an anti-Taliban resistance leader two days before the attacks. | Photo: Gazeta do Povo Archive/AFP

Malika El Aroud, known as “the black widow of Jihad”, died this Friday (7) in Belgium at the age of 64, according to information from the country’s communication vehicles. She would have been ill for some time, according to the Belgian newspaper. Le Soir.

An al Qaeda activist, she was the wife of Tunisian jihadist Dahmane Abd Al-Sattar, one of the kamikazes who assassinated commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, leader of the anti-Taliban resistance in Afghanistan, just two days before the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York.

However, the “black widow” escaped being convicted of the assassination ordered by Osama bin Laden, according to information from the Le Soir.

Malika has become one of the most wanted people by Western anti-terror services for her internet posts against jihadists, and Switzerland has condemned her for praising terrorism on her blog.

Of Moroccan origin, Malika El Aroud was also sentenced in Belgium in 2010 to eight years in prison, along with six other terrorists, for having planned attacks in the country, including against the European Council, which did not happen.

As a result of this ruling, the authorities stripped her of Belgian nationality in 2017 for “gravely failing to fulfill her duties as a citizen”.

Since then, she only had Moroccan nationality and in 2019, Belgium decided to extradite her to Morocco, but the delivery never took place because Rabat refused to provide the necessary documents.