“The question of a reform of the IGPN and of police control is linked to the philosophy of policing that must be changed, because, behind individual cases, there are political responsibilities which place the police officers in violent situations. As for the IGPN, it has shown its shortcomings. The mistrust is too strong, it is necessary to leave the status quo to make it more independent. The IGPN scares the police, but the results give a feeling of impunity, so we need a strong symbol, a reinforced supervisory authority, why not with the Defender of Rights, for there to be an investigation and sanction. We also need a body that draws conclusions, because the individual slippages are in fact part of a context, a climate. We must also be alongside the police, to put them in a situation of prevention, because we now put them in control and repression of the population: this is what creates risks. De-escalation is insufficiently addressed. There is a need for transparency in the control of the police, to be able to film, citizen observations. It helps to understand the mechanisms, the chain of command, and it also helps the police! “