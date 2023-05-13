Home page World

On the ESC stage in Turin, Malik Harris experienced a disgrace for Germany. In the weeks after the Eurovision Song Contest, on the other hand, he boomed – and gives Lord of the Lost hope.

Munich/Liverpool – Malik Harris didn’t have a pompous stage show with him at the time, no spectacular dancers, no sophisticated light show or choreography. Above all, he wanted to convince with his voice and his important message on the stage in Turin. A year ago at Eurovision Song Contest (ESC). It was the devastating final place for the young pop singerwho competed for Germany 2022.

His career did not suffer from the defeat in Turin; on the contrary. In the weeks after the ESC, the Munich player probably had greater success than many a winner. In an exclusive interview with the magazine Colorful he speaks of a “blessing”; and sees his successor and this year’s Germany representative “Lord of the Lost” at the ESC 2023 ending up much higher.

From ESC loser to chart striker: Malik Harris speaks of “blessing”

Malik Harris scored a meager six points at ESC last year. The jury gave it a zero point for his one-man show on microphone, guitar and piano, which was called “Rockstars”. The only points that could not change his 25th and last place came from the spectators. And they are the ones he owes his success to later on.

Because shortly after his initial disappointment, he noticed that something was happening, as he was opposite Colorful review. And that was quickly reflected in the numbers: in the weeks after the ESC, the pop singer climbed into the top ten of the German single charts with “Rockstars”. Did he just not strike the right note that was in demand in Europe?

ESC formula for a career kick? Malik Harris: “Most people don’t care what happens in midfield”

Malik Harris has a no less unexpected theory for his surprising success after the ESC: “Most people out there are concerned with first, second and last place at the ESC. They’re not really interested in what happens in midfield,” said Harris in a good mood.

Afterwards, the broad masses are mainly concerned with the last place and its song. Many listened to “Rockstars” again and then came to the consensus “that it was really cool,” said the singer in retrospect in an interview. For another German, a similarly memorable evening could be; however, in the service of ESC enclave Australia.

Forecast for the ESC final 2023? Harris sees Lord of the Lost at the top

Malik Harris is going on tour in autumn, playing in Berlin, Hamburg and Munich, among other places. If he thinks back to the ESC time, “of course there is still a certain melancholy”. Because “it was a great, great, great time”. An experience that he also shared with this year’s participants Lord of the Lost around Frontman Chris Harms wishes.

He expects the heavy metal band to perform much better than his own. He even believes that Harms and Co. can finish in the top three. Reason for his optimistic prognosis: The mixture of good music, spectacular performance and crazy costumes; that would certainly go down well with the ESC audience. Experience proves him right. Did he also give Lord of the Lost his anti-agitation trick?

thereby sees the forecast calculated by the AI didn’t look very promising for the band. And Jan Böhmermann also has slight doubts about success, like he in a musically creative way communicates. And even if it doesn’t turn out to be the “podium” predicted by Malik Harris; its delayed success should give “Lord of the Lost” hope for the performance – one way or another. (Romina Kunze)