The Karlsruhe Sports Club binds great talent to the club in the long term. Striker Malik Batmaz extends his contract in Baden until 2024. The 20-year-old German-Turk comes from his own academy.
The center forward Malik Batmaz has decided to extend his youth club and will be under contract with KSC from now until 2024. This season the youngster made 17 appearances and made two assists during this time. The Turkish national junior player has the star of the team in Phillipp Hofmann right in front of his nose and is therefore very rarely used from the start.
Batmaz was loaned to VfB Stuttgart 2 last year and scored twice in three games there. This season he tries to assert himself with the KSC professionals, but Batmaz still has his difficulties.
Born in Baden from Bretten, he came from the youth of Sandhausen in 2015. With a market value of 300,000 euros, Batmaz still has a decent potential to generate a decent transfer fee in the medium term.