Sharjah

Maliha Club inaugurated the reading festival for the clubs in the central region, under the slogan “I am an athlete..I am reading”, under the umbrella of the Sharjah Sports Council, in a large celebration in the club’s gymnasium. The framework of sports events, programs and activities implemented by clubs.

The opening of the reading festival was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Muadhd bin Howiden, Sultan Ali Saif, Chairman of the Municipal Council of Mleiha, Dr. Bin Huwaiden, President of Al Dhaid Club, Matar Ali Bin Huwaiden, President of the Sharjah Camel Club, Sheikh Abdul Rahman Shirzad, Secretary General of the Holy Qur’an Complex, Sultan Matar bin Dalmouk, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Foundation for the Holy Qur’an and the Sunnah of the Prophet, and Dr. Issa Saleh Al Hammadi, Director of the Educational Center for the Arabic Language for the Gulf States. And a number of characters, players and school students.

The festival began with the opening of the exhibition in the gymnasium, where the attendees toured the 12 pavilions participating in the exhibition, and were briefed on its publications and most prominent books. The pavilions of the Educational Center for the Arabic Language for the Gulf States in Sharjah included Al Qasimi publications, the Department of Culture in the Government of Sharjah, the Arabic Language Protection Society, the Emirates Heritage Club and a number of publishing houses. And distribution, including the pulse of the pen, in addition to the participation of Madam, Al-Bataeh, Al-Dhaid clubs, the Sharjah Falconers Club, the Sharjah Camel Club, and Maliha, the organizer of the event.

Maliha School presented an artistic show for its children dealing with the encouragement of reading, its importance and the role of reading in lightening minds and minds. Dr. Rashid Ahmed Al Mazrouei was chosen as the cultural personality of the festival. A workshop was held in Arabic calligraphy organized by the Department of Culture in the Government of Sharjah, next to a cultural café by the Department of Culture and a workshop. heritage by the Heritage Club.

Muhammad Sultan al-Khasouni, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Maliha Club, confirmed that the festival comes to complete the construction and consolidate the gains, with the aim of reaching a reading approach concerned with the athlete, and keeping pace with the visions of His Highness Sheikh Dr. A path that everyone seeks, in a generation of readers who draw from knowledge, and make the book its demand in acquiring every new knowledge, which is reflected in its impact on every player, male and female.

Dr. Issa Al Hammadi, Director of the Educational Center for the Arabic Language for the Gulf States in Sharjah, stressed the importance of the festival and what it reflects in translating the vision of the UAE and its leadership in consolidating a culture of science and knowledge, as well as translating the directives of the Ruler of Sharjah in caring for athletes and encouraging them to read.

Saif Abdullah Khalfan said in the speech of the players: We are always keen on reading to be a title and a way of life, and we athletes are happy to participate in this festival that is held for us, which is related to reading.

