An underground city is hidden under the Rock of Gibraltar. The tourist routes that can be visited today are only a sample of the secret that is hidden behind the limestone rock: 50 kilometers of tunnels so spacious and equipped as to allow 16,000 soldiers to survive a 16-month siege. Many of these military facilities were built during World War II and, although they are unused most of the time, they are still useful. The four days of military exercises by the British Armed Forces that have just ended have given a good account of this.

In the exercise Macaque Malice -Malicia de Macaco- Company I of the Royal Regiment of Gibraltar has used these secret tunnels for the general public to develop military maneuvers in which they have tested “offensive actions in Gibraltar”, as explained this Sunday by the British Armed Forces on the Rock in a statement. The military has used the cavities built in the mountain that are on the grounds of the Ministry of Defense to simulate “a series of assaults” in underground operations.

The maneuvers have been the culmination of a month of training in which the company has reviewed its basic military skills for offensive maneuvers in the city. To this end, the more than one hundred soldiers that make up this unit have carried out patrols and mock attacks around Gibraltar with which they have measured their ability to reach remote locations by combining military transport and foot patrols. Drills in the tunnels have served to test the resistance of company members to work “in total darkness.”

“We are innovating the way we carry out some of our operations in Gibraltar”, assured the commanding officer of Company I, Commander José García White. The idea, as the military man has abounded, is to continue in the coming months with trainings for driving SUVs to be held in the United Kingdom and courses for medical equipment.

Formerly called Company G, the I Infantry of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment is a unit of between 100 and 150 soldiers of the British forces based on the Rock. Your role as a light infantry company is to protect key military assets in the colony. In addition to this task that they perform in a stable manner in the area, their members are often deployed abroad for operations and training. Once these exercises were concluded, the company has recovered routine tasks, such as the daily surveillance of the Convent, as the residence of the governor of the rock is known.

The Macaque Malice maneuvers are not the first to take place in the Peñón tunnels. In fact, these galleries are used regularly for military exercises against terrorism in close combat, both for soldiers from Gibraltar and displaced from the United Kingdom. Surrounded by fame and legend, Gibraltar has more than 50 kilometers of pipelines built at different stages of its history, usually for military purposes. The first phase in which the limestone of La Roca was pierced took place during the so-called Great Siege, exercised by Spanish and French troops against the colony between 1779 and 1783.

It was then that the military discovered that, instead of building the tunnel that they intended to place a cannon on one of the Rock’s projections, they could excavate a multitude of galleries to defend the city. During the Second World War, the Gibraltarians once again drilled more kilometers of conduits, given the strategic interest it had as an allied base, against Italy and Germany. It was then that a multitude of spaces were enabled so that 16,000 soldiers had everything they needed to survive inside for 16 months. Today, there are underground infrastructures such as a telephone exchange, a power generating station, a water distillation plant, a hospital, a bakery, ammunition warehouses and even a vehicle maintenance workshop.