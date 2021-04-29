Those rescued from a patera are treated in the port of Arguineguín (Gran Canarias), on March 9. Angel Medina G. / EFE

The more than 4,100 Malians who arrived in the Canary Islands in 2020 are beginning to appear in Spain’s asylum statistics. Until the beginning of this year, the Malian citizens who had landed on the islands were invisible to the Spanish and EU authorities, who saw only economic immigrants in the boats. Today, Malians are already the third nationality among asylum seekers with almost 1,350 formalized requests, according to data from the European Asylum Agency (Easo) to which EL PAÍS has had access.

Of the 14,914 petitions formalized in Spain in 2021, 9% of the applicants come from Mali, a country in which ethnic conflicts have intersected with jihadist attacks since 2012. The statistics are still led by Venezuelans (21%) and Colombians (20%), although it is the first time in more than two years that Latin Americans cease to take the top six positions on the list.

The appearance of the Malians in the statistics reflects some improvements in the system after months of chaos and barriers so that they could ask for protection.

Throughout 2020, when 23,000 people arrived in the Canary Islands, potential refugees had many difficulties in accessing the international protection procedure. In the Gran Canaria dock in Arguineguín, for example, the assistance of public defenders became non-existent and the police, at the foot of the port, lack training in asylum matters. When they arrived at the hotels run by the Red Cross, the migrants waited months to see a lawyer to advise them (the organization had only four lawyers in the entire archipelago). And when, finally, they went to the police station to say that they wanted to ask for protection, they had to wait as many months for the interview with which the procedure formally began. Only then do their cases reach the statistics, a fundamental step for the Spanish and European authorities to know the profile and needs of the newcomers. In theory, improving asylum policy and ensuring access to the procedure is an EU priority.

“Although more resources are still necessary and to streamline processes, there has been an improvement in access to information and procedures in the Canary Islands,” says the spokesperson for Acnur in Spain, María Jesús Vega. “With the closure of borders, airport arrivals and the number of asylum applications were reduced, and this has allowed the resolution of pending applications to be expedited, as well as the time that passes from when a person says they want to request asylum until they are formalize your request, “adds Vega.

The number of Malians registered as asylum seekers in just four months is very close to reaching those registered for the whole of last year (1,537). The breakdown by province, provided by the Ministry of the Interior as of March 31, reveals that not all have formalized asylum on the islands. Seville, Madrid, Granada or Cádiz show the highest increases after Santa Cruz de Tenerife. These are precisely the main destinations to which Malians have been transferred within the framework of referrals for the most vulnerable from the Migration Secretariat.

Unhcr also recalls that a percentage of these requests that are beginning to be reflected in the 2021 data correspond to Malian citizens who arrived long ago on the coast of the Peninsula, but who were still waiting for their interview. There is also a significant upturn in Melilla: Malian nationals are the most numerous group in the hurdles of the last year.