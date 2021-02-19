Malia Obama, the daughter of the former president of the United States, has signed for Amazon. The 22-year-old has joined the writing team for one of Daniel Glover’s first projects on this platform. Malia Obama will work directly with the screenwriter, who has just signed a millionaire production contract with Amazon Prime. The Emmy and Grammy winner will produce a series of television projects not yet finalized but already underway, such as a new series called Hive. Although the plot of this work remains secret, The Hollywood Reporter has announced that the story will revolve around a character similar to Beyoncé. It so happens that the Obama couple has a contract with the Netflix platform.

Malia Obama is a student in the class of 2021 at Harvard University. The young woman has already made clear her interest in this sector for a long time, but this job with Amazon is her first as a professional after doing several top-level internships, including a season in the set of Girls from HBO in 2015. Malia graduated from Sidwell Friends School in Washington DC in June 2016. The young woman opted to take a year off before starting at Harvard. Before committing to the Cambridge (Massachusetts) school, Malia spent time visiting various private universities, including some of the prestigious Ivy League such as Princeton, Harvard, Brown and the University of Pennsylvania. During this period, the young woman also interned at Weinstein Co., the film and television production and distribution company founded by brothers Bob and Harvey Weinstein.

In September 2017 Malia Obama moved to the Harvard University campus, where she arrived accompanied by her parents and a legion of cameras. What the photographers did not capture were the tears that the ex-president shed. But it was he himself who told it during an intervention he made at the Beau Biden Foundation in Delaware. “For all of us who have daughters, everything happens too fast. I dropped Malia off at college, and I commented to Joe and Bill [Biden] it was as if they were undergoing an open heart operation ”, revealed the former head of state. “I am proud that I did not cry in front of her. But on the way back, the Secret Service pretended not to realize that I was crying, I was so sorry. It was hard, “he said.

The Obama family’s relationship with Beyoncé is sure to make Malia’s job easier, a union that comes a long way. The singer has always shown her support for the family, she performed at the inauguration dance of the Democratic presidential term and since then there have been declarations of admiration and affection.

Beyoncé recorded a video for President Obama’s election campaign in which she called the first lady “the ultimate example of a truly strong African American woman.” “She is a loving mother, a loving wife, while at the same time, she is the first lady,” said an emotional Beyoncé on the recording. “Regardless of the pressure, the stress of being under the microscope, she is humble, caring and sincere,” he continued. Part of the script for the video was the content of an open letter to Michelle Obama that she wrote herself. In it, the singer thanked the lawyer “for everything” she does for Americans. “I am proud that my daughter will grow up in a world where she can admire people like you,” said the artist.

Michelle Obama has also had many gestures towards the singer. When Beyoncé turned 36 in one of the sweetest moments of her life thanks to the arrival of her twins months before, the pop diva received a big surprise. Family and friends got dressed just like her in the video clip Formation. Among the familiar faces, in addition to her eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter, were the tennis player Serena Williams or her fellow Destiny’s Child and also Michelle Obama. The former first lady of the United States also adopted the style that the singer used in her music video and posed without showing her face. The inclusion of Barack Obama’s wife in the cast selected to congratulate Beyoncé was not unusual due to the friendship that both have shown throughout these years. The interpreter of Single Ladies he also participated in Michelle Obama’s 50th birthday. Although she was a guest, she also performed a small concert.

In addition, the artist and her family visited the Obamas at Camp David. “I’ve gotten to know them over the years. They are good people. Beyoncé couldn’t be sweeter to Michelle and the girls. I talk to them about the same thing I would talk to all my friends, “then-President Obama said in a radio interview in 2012, adding that Jay Z is his favorite rapper.