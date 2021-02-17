In his speeches, the Head of State Emmanuel Macron spoke of the strengthening of the famous Takuba force: the French and European special forces which train the Malians and support them in their battles against the jihadists. Their helicopters fly over the area of ​​the three borders, between Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, where the Islamic State is rife in the Great Sahara. The Tabuka group, soldiers from Operation Barkhane, fights against jihadism.

The elite soldiers have already carried out about fifteen operations with the Malians. They advise them, supervise them and lead them into battle. “The Malians, we have really succeeded in building team building with them. I think they are quite proud to evolve alongside European special forces”, explains the Lieutenant-Commander. Everything is based on extreme discretion, the prerogative of special forces.