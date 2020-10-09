After four years of detention, the Frenchwoman was released Thursday in Mali and is expected Friday in France. A Malian politician, Soumaïla Cissé, and two Italian hostages have also regained their freedom.

The tears of Sébastien, Sophie Pétronin’s son, sign his joy and relief. After four years of captivity, the French hostage kidnapped in December 2016 was freed by his captors on Thursday, October 8 in Mali, like three other hostages: the politician malian Soumaïla Cissé, and two Italians, Father Pier Luigi Maccalli and Nicola Chiacchio. But what do we know about the conditions for the liberation of French humanitarian aid? Response elements.

Long-term discussions

Discussions have long been initiated, it seems, with the kidnappers or with intermediaries. The President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron has also affirmed, according to AFP, that the efforts for the release of Sophie Pétronin had been made from the beginning. “tirelessly” but in the “discretion”.

According to former Radio France correspondent in Mali Anthony Fouchard, hostage’s son Sébastien, played a key role in these talks from the start.

He (Sophie Pétronin’s son) turns everything upside down and ends up obtaining a role that the government had never granted to anyone else, an intermediary role.Anthony Fouchard, former RFI correspondent in Malito franceinfo

“The French state will finance its trips, continues the journalist, by paying for plane tickets, by making vehicles available on site when traveling to Mauritania, Niger, Mali. There is a conversation, especially with Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (Minister successively under François Hollande and under Emmanuel Macron), quite hallucinating, which testifies to this exchange. Minister Le Drian told him ‘You can meet such and such an intermediary, that would be very useful’ “.

Six months after the abduction of Sophie Pétronin, in July 2017, the Support Group for Islam and Muslims, an alliance formed by armed Malian Islamist movements under the aegis of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, broadcasts a video in which Sophie Pétronin appears. At the end of the video, according to The world, “man assures families that ‘no real negotiations have started'” for the release of the hostages. But he also claims that discussions are “always active”.

Nothing seems to be moving until last February. Still in power, the Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta said to himself for the first time ready to open a dialogue with the jihadists. But very little information is filtering out on the reality or the content of such contacts. Until a new kidnapping, on March 25, 2020, aroused emotion in Mali: in the middle of the campaign for the Malian legislative elections near Timbuktu, in the north-west of the country, the opposition leader Soumaïla Cissé is also kidnapped by an unknown group, then handed over to Islamist movements. LSoumaïla Cissé’s party then created a “crisis unit” and demanded that the Malian authorities negotiate with the kidnappers to obtain the release of the opponent.

Dozens of jihadists released

Last August, a putsch changed the situation in Mali: soldiers overthrew the head of state Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, contested in the street for months. These soldiers also make the liberation of Soumaïla Cissé a priority objective. While the Malian and French authorities remain silent, various sources close to the negotiations report, Monday, October 5, according to AFP, of a possible exchange of jihadists against two hostages, Soumaïla Cissé and Sophie Pétronin. The son of the Frenchwoman goes to Bamako urgently.

Without official explanation, the Malian junta in power indeed released from prison, at the beginning of the week, 200 suspected or convicted jihadists, according to AFP. Uthe large majority of these Islamist fighters or presented as such would, according to The world who quotes “a good source”, “tiny little fish that had not been tried”. But there would also be among them “jihad cadres affiliated with Al-Qaida”. The newspaper quotes in particular “the Mauritanian Fawaz Ould Ahmed (…), arrested in 2016, involved in the attacks against the restaurant La Terrasse in Bamako (six dead) and the Hotel Byblos in Sévaré (22 dead) in 2015”.

A qualified release of “real disaster” by Peer de Jong, former aide-de-camp to Presidents François Mitterrand and Jacques Chirac and co-author of Security and development in the Sahel, from concept to reality (published by L’Harmattan). “Obviously, they will take up arms immediately”, he believes in an interview with franceinfo.

A ransom probably paid

Finally, a ransom has probably been paid. “TAll sources familiar with the matter confirm that a large ransom – the amount of which has not been proven – has been added to the releases of combatants “, says The world. Peer de Jong agrees. If it was so hard to get the release of Sophie Pétronin was “certainly a question of price “, especially if they are Europeans held hostage, he explains in substance.

Two days of uncertainty

Everything seemed stalled, but there were still two days of uncertainty before the release of Sophie Pétronin. From Tuesday 6 October, dThe media announce his release and that of Soumaïla Cisse, in Tessalit (in north-eastern Mali), without confirmation from the authorities. For two days, uncertainty sets in: no more information is circulating and the operation seems to still be able to fail.

The release of French humanitarian aid is made public on Thursday. But, disturbing clue, lThe Malian government press release announcing the same day his release, that of Soumaïla Cissé and two Italian hostages, Father Pier Luigi Maccalli and Nicola Chiacchio, is dated “Tuesday, October 6”.

The Malian executive has not provided any reason for this two-day delay between release and its official announcement. Malian television spoke of “difficulties” last minute, due in particular to too much media coverage. The addition to the negotiations, which primarily concerned Soumaïla Cissé, of the French humanitarian issue or of the two Italians, could also complicate the equation.