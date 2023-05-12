Friday, May 12, 2023
Mali | UN: Roughly hundreds were killed in fighting in Mali last year

May 12, 2023
Mali | UN: Roughly hundreds were killed in fighting in Mali last year

According to the report, the troops were also guilty of torture, rape and other sexual violence.

West African Mali’s army and foreign fighters killed and indiscriminately executed at least 500 people while fighting jihadists in the central part of the country last year, according to a report released Friday by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

“Summit executions, rapes and torture during armed conflict amount to war crimes and, depending on the circumstances, may also amount to crimes against humanity,” the report says.

The report does not take a position on who the foreign fighters have been. However, it quotes the official statement of the Malian authorities, according to which Russian “military advisers” have helped in the fight against the jihadists.

