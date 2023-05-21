Mali | UN report: Wagner soldiers participated in the execution of hundreds of civilians in Mali

A recent UN report sheds light on suspected war crimes committed by the Russian Wagner mercenary group in Mali last year. Hundreds of civilians died in March 2022 in an operation carried out by the Malian army and the Wagner group in Moura.

Russian more evidence has been found of the mercenary group Wagner’s participation in the mass executions of hundreds of people in Moura, Mali last year and other war crimes, according to a comprehensive UN report published last week.

Among other things, the British tell about it The Observer and Reuters news agency.

According to the report’s estimate, more than 500 people died in March last year in a five-day “anti-terrorist operation” carried out by the Malian armed forces and the Wagner group. The majority of the dead were civilians, and an estimated 60–100 of those killed were unarmed members of the extremist Islamist militant group operating in the region.

Mali the authorities did not allow UN representatives to visit Moura, so the report is based on interviews with victims and eyewitnesses, as well as satellite images and forensic sources.

“These are very worrying findings”, the UN Human Rights Commissioner Volker Türk commented on the report according to The Observer.

“Mass killings, rape and torture in armed conflict are war crimes, and depending on the situation, they can also be crimes against humanity.”

In the report eyewitnesses describe “armed white men” who spoke a strange language and appeared to be leading the operation. For five days, Malian soldiers and “white men” went from house to house rounding up suspected “terrorists” for mass executions. Detainees were tortured, and women and girls were raped.

Already last year, Malian army documents obtained by The Guardian revealed that Malian army soldiers were working together with Wagner’s fighters near Moura during the March operation.

Fresh The UN report partly confirms the accusations of serious human rights crimes against the Wagner group.

The group has been accused of participating in several acts of bloodshed both in Mali and elsewhere in Central Africa. Even so, it is possible to connect only a few cases with certainty to the Wagner group, as the lack of witnesses, the resistance of local governments and the insecurity of the areas make it difficult to investigate the claims.

The Malian government has denied the report’s findings, claiming that not a single civilian was killed in the operation, but only “armed terrorists”.