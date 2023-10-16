Mali | UN peacekeepers are withdrawing from their two camps in northern Mali

of the UN On Monday, the peacekeepers began withdrawing from two of their camps in the Kidali region of northern Mali due to the uneasy situation, reports news agency AFP.

The situation in the region is very tense as jihadists and other armed groups fight for control of the region. The departure of the peacekeepers is expected to increase tensions even more.

In June, the military junta leading Mali called on the UN to withdraw its peacekeepers from the country. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mali Abdoulaye Diop called the ten-year UN operation a failure.

The UN Security Council decided on the withdrawal unanimously.

“The operation has started withdrawing from its camps in Tessalit and Aguelhok in the Kidal region. If necessary, the operation can speed up its withdrawal from its third camp, located in the town of Kidali,” the operation, known as MINUSMA, says in its press release.

Mainly Tuareg separatist groups have resumed hostilities against the state, while the al-Qaeda-linked Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (GSIM) has increased attacks on military positions.

12 Finns have returned to Finland from the EU operation at the end of September.

Correction 16.10. at 11:10 p.m.: Clarified information about the Finns who were in the EU operation. The story previously said that all Finns had returned from Mali.