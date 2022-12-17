Mali | Two police officers serving in the UN operation were killed in the attack

Two policemen who served in the Minusma operation have died in the city of Timbuktu in Mali.

Two A police officer serving in the UN’s Minusma operation has been killed and four wounded after being attacked in Mali, West Africa, Minusma says on Twitter.

The attack took place on Friday in the central Mali city of Timbuktu. One of the police officers was a woman. The injuries of one of the wounded are serious.

The head of the Minusma operation El-Ghassim Wane told on Twitter that he was deeply shocked by what had happened.

Governor of Timbuktu region Bakun Kante said the attackers ran into a Malian army patrol while fleeing the scene. In the ensuing firefight, one attacker and an army soldier were killed.

Mali is have been fighting jihadist rebels since 2012. Thousands of people have died in the fighting, and hundreds of thousands have been forced to flee their homes. In addition, two military coups took place in Mali in 2020 and 2021.

The continuation of the Minusma operation in Mali is uncertain due to the violence in the central, northern and eastern parts of the country. Germany announced on Thursday that its peacekeepers will continue in the operation until 2024 only if Mali’s military junta allows them to operate freely and free elections are held in the country.

Germany has around 1,100 soldiers in Mali. Germany has had soldiers in Mali since 2013.

In recent months, six other countries have announced that they will end or suspend their participation in the operation. UN website according to the operation, there were four Finnish officers at the end of September.