Sergeant Yvonne Huynh, 33, engaged for 14 years, is now the first woman in the French army to be killed in the Sahel. Brigadier Loïc Risser, 24, had been in the military for four years. Both died on Saturday January 2 in Mali as part of Operation Barkhane. Their disappearance brings to 51 years the number of French soldiers killed in the Sahel since 2013. The soldiers were members of the second regiment of hussars of Haguenau (Bas-Rhin).

The attack took place in the Ménaka region, in southern Mali. While on a reconnaissance and intelligence mission, their light armored vehicle was hit by a homemade explosive device. Mines well known to the French forces. “This is a particularly pernicious weapon, since it can be put down weeks in advance and is difficult to detect”, explains Colonel Frédéric Barbry, spokesperson for the Army Staff.

