The former colonel and former Minister of Defense Bah Ndaw was sworn in and officially assumed his duties as interim president of Mali on Friday, September 25, for a period of 18 months after the military coup in August. Colonel Assimi Goïta, head of the junta that overthrew President-elect Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta last month, was sworn in as vice-president during a ceremony at the international conference center in Bamako, the capital.

During the ceremony, Bah Ndaw promised to ensure compliance with international agreements made by his country, engaged alongside various partners in the fight against the jihadists. “The transition that is beginning will not call into question any international commitment by Mali or the agreements signed by the government.” The leader said his willingness to pursue a “merciless war” against the “terrorist forces and (the) organized crime” and observed a moment of silence in tribute to the soldiers killed, Malians, but also French and the UN.

The inauguration ceremony of the Malian transitional president Bah Ndaw, on September 25, 2020 in Bamako (Mali). (MICHELE CATTANI / AFP)

Malian leaders hope that Bah Ndaw’s entry into office will lead to the lifting of the sanctions imposed on Mali by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) after the military coup of August 18. Goodluck Jonathan, the ECOWAS envoy, said on Wednesday that he hoped that these sanctions could be lifted after Ndaw took office, but the organization has not taken any decision in this regard for the moment.