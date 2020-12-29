They were 23, 28 and 21. Dorian Issakhanian was a sniper, Tanerii Mauri deputy patrol chief and Quentin Pauchet piloted the light armored vehicle in which the three of them were on Monday, December 28, when they were killed. Young soldiers from Operation Barkhane were traveling in a convoy in the Hombori region of Mali as part of an escort mission. The region where they operated is located in the so-called “three borders” area, between Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger; their vehicle hit a mine.

“The armed terrorist groups refuse combat, refuse contact, and therefore have the only possibility of attacking the force of laying these improvised explosive devices which are particularly destructive, certainly for the force, but also for the civilian populations “, indicates Colonel Frédéric Barbry, spokesman for the Army Staff.

