Three French soldiers, Brigadier-Chief Tanerii Mauri, hunter 1st class Quentin Pauchet and hunter 1st class Dorian Issakhanian belonging to the 1st regiment of hunters of Thierville-sur-Meuse (Meuse) were killed in operation in Mali on Monday, while their armored vehicle was hit by an explosive device in the Hombori region, the Elysee said.

47 French soldiers killed in Operation Serval

The President of the Republic greeted “with the greatest respect the memory of these soldiers, died for France in the accomplishment of their mission”, according to a press release from the Elysee. “He joins in the pain of their families, their relatives and their brothers in arms and assures them of the recognition and solidarity of the Nation”, continued the presidency.

The deaths of these three soldiers bring the number of French soldiers killed in Operation Serval to 47.

With AFP.