Three French soldiers were killed in operation in Mali, Monday, December 28. They are Brigadier-Chief Tanerii Mauri, Fighter First Class Quentin Pauchet, and Fighter First Class Dorian Issakhanian. “The three soldiers killed belonged to the first regiment of Thierville-sur-Meuse [Meuse], they were participating in Operation Barkane which is currently taking place on Malian soil “, report journalist Alexandre Peyrout live from the Élysée for the 20 Hours of France 2.

“What we know for the moment of the circumstances of their death is that their armored vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device while they were participating in an operation in the Hombori region, it is to the south. of Mali. This evening, the President of the Republic, in a press release, expresses his emotion and expresses his full support to the families of the victims as well as to the brothers in arms of the three killed “, concludes the journalist.

